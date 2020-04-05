Invictus Gaming continue ascent in LPL play

Invictus Gaming strengthened their grasp on first place in China's League of Legends Pro League (LPL) on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Royal Never Give Up. Invictus Gaming, who improved to 10-1 on the season, reside ahead of second-place eStar (9-3).

Also on Sunday, JD Gaming posted a 2-0 victory over LNG Esports to move into a tie for fifth place with Royal Never Give Up. EDward Gaming, whose 7-4 record is tied with JD Gaming and Royal Never Give Up, secured a 2-1 win over Bilibili Gaming in another match on Sunday.

Week 6 begins Monday with three matches: --Suning vs. Victory Five

--Oh My God vs. Vici Gaming --Top Esports vs. Rogue Warriors

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Sunday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: 1. Invictus Gaming, 10-1, 77 percent

2. eStar, 9-3, 66 percent 3. FunPlus Phoenix, 8-2, 72 percent

4. Top Esports, 7-3, 61 percent 5. JD Gaming, 7-4, 62 percent

5. Royal Never Give Up, 7-4, 62 percent 7. EDward Gaming, 7-4, 59 percent

8. Oh My God, 5-5, 50 percent 8. Team WE, 5-5, 50 percent

10. Vici Gaming, 5-6, 48 percent 11. Rogue Warriors, 4-6, 43 percent

12. Suning, 4-7, 43 percent 13. LNG Esports, 4-7, 41 percent

14. LGD Gaming, 3-7, 40 percent 15. Bilibili Gaming, 3-8, 37 percent

16. Dominus Esports, 3-8, 30 percent 17. Victory Five, 0-11, 4 percent

