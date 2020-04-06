Left Menu
Team Secret grabs Group B lead at ESL One LA

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 06:30 IST
Team Secret wasted little time in jumping to the top of the Group B standings, pulling off the only sweep in four matches Sunday in the Dota 2 Europe-CIS region of ESL One Los Angeles. The original ESL One Los Angeles event had to be altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, being moved to an online format and split into five regional competitions. Three of those regions (North and South America and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments, while Royal Never Give Up won the China region Sunday.

The $200,000 Europe-CIS region features 16 teams -- 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters -- split into two groups and fighting for eight playoff spots. After the round-robin group stage -- featuring best-of-three matches -- the top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket, with the third- and fourth-place teams in the lower bracket. Group A opened the tournament with four matches Saturday.

On Sunday, Team Secret needed little more than a half hour in each of its two maps, sweeping Team Liquid. Chicken Fighters beat Team Spirit, Natus Vincere topped Team Unique and Ninjas in Pyjamas beat Alliance -- all by 2-1 scores -- in Sunday's other matches.

Each group will be in action every other day through April 16, with Group A playing its second round Monday. ESL One Los Angeles Europe-CIS standings through Sunday (map differential in parentheses)

Group A T1. OG: 1-0 (2-0)

T1. Vikin.gg: 1-0 (2-0) T3. Cyber Legacy: 1-0 (2-1)

T3. Virtus.pro: 1-0 (2-1) T5. B8: 0-1 (1-2)

T5. HellRaisers: 0-1 (1-2) T7. Gambit Esports: 0-1 (0-2)

T7. Team Nigma: 0-1 (0-2) Group B

1. Team Secret: 1-0 (2-0) T2. Chicken Fighters: 1-0 (2-1)

T2. Natus Vincere: 1-0 (2-1) T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas: 1-0 (2-1)

T5. Alliance: 0-1 (1-2) T5. Team Spirit: 0-1 (1-2)

T5. Team Unique: 0-1 (1-2) 8. Team Liquid: 0-1 (0-2)

ESL One Los Angeles Europe-CIS upcoming schedule Monday

Group A HellRaisers vs. Vikin.gg

Team Nigma vs. Cyber Legacy Virtus.pro vs. Gambit Esports

OG vs. B8 Tuesday

Group B Team Unique vs. Team Spirit

Natus Vincere vs. Chicken Fighters Team Liquid vs. Alliance

Team Secret vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas --Field Level Media

