Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases climb to 3,278 in Pakistan

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached 3,278 on Monday as health authorities in the country scramble to contain the spread of the lethal disease by appealing to the public to remain inside their homes, after many of them were seen flouting government orders and roaming on the streets.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-04-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 12:24 IST
Coronavirus cases climb to 3,278 in Pakistan
Muslims gather to attend Friday prayers after government limits congregational prayers and ordered people to stay home. Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached 3,278 on Monday as health authorities in the country scramble to contain the spread of the lethal disease by appealing to the public to remain inside their homes, after many of them were seen flouting government orders and roaming on the streets. The health ministry, showing a break-up of the figures of each province, posted on its dedicated website and showed that Punjab registered a maximum of 1,493 cases, followed by Sindh with 881, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 405, Geo News reported.

Balochistan reported 191 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 210 cases, capital Islamabad 82 cases and 15 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmi, respectively. So far, 50 people died due to the disease.

Despite reiterating emergency measures, there was little impact on the masses. In several cities, people were seen roaming out while security officials were trying to convince them to go back to their homes. In many places, Islamic religious clerics were also seen addressing a gathering irrespective of the fact that religious congregation has been restricted by the government in view of the rapidly spreading contagion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll rises to 109, number of cases to 4,067: Health Ministry

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people ...

16 fresh coronavirus cases reported in UP, total nears 300-mark

Sixteen people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state close to 300, officials said here. Six samples from Lucknow, eight from Sitapur and two samples sent from Agra have tes...

Pandemic impact: Mukesh Ambani’s net worth drops 28 pc to USD 48 billion in 2 months

The net worth of Indias richest man Mukesh Ambani dropped 28 per cent or USD 300 million a day for two months to USD 48 billion as on March 31 due to the massive correction in stock markets, a report said on Monday. The chairman and managin...

Sport-On this day: Died April 7, 1968: Jim Clark, British racing driver

Jackie Stewart starts a chapter of his autobiography with a simple sentence Jim Clark was the finest racing driver of my era.Few would disagree with the triple world champion, Britains most successful racing driver until Lewis Hamilton rewr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020