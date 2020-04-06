Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief urges govts to protect women during virus lockdown

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 06-04-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 12:49 IST
UN chief urges govts to protect women during virus lockdown

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged governments to include the protection of women in their response to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. Reports of domestic violence have surged globally in the wake of massive lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of the disease.

"Violence is not confined to the battlefield," said Guterres in a statement and video released in multiple languages, days after his call for a worldwide ceasefire in the wake of the outbreak. "For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest. In their own homes," he said.

Describing the rise in domestic violence as "horrifying," he urged all governments "to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans for COVID-19." India reported double the usual number of domestic abuse cases in the first week of nationwide movement restrictions, according to the country's National Commission for Women. Cases in France rose by a third in the week after that country's lockdown, authorities said, while Australia reported a 75 per cent increase in internet searches relating to support for domestic violence victims.

Guterres called for setting up emergency warning systems in pharmacies and groceries, and for safe ways "for women to seek support, without alerting their abusers." "Together, we can and must prevent violence everywhere, from war zones to people's homes, as we work to beat COVID-19," he said, as he called "for peace at home -- and in homes -- around the world.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll rises to 109, number of cases to 4,067: Health Ministry

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people ...

16 fresh coronavirus cases reported in UP, total nears 300-mark

Sixteen people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state close to 300, officials said here. Six samples from Lucknow, eight from Sitapur and two samples sent from Agra have tes...

Pandemic impact: Mukesh Ambani’s net worth drops 28 pc to USD 48 billion in 2 months

The net worth of Indias richest man Mukesh Ambani dropped 28 per cent or USD 300 million a day for two months to USD 48 billion as on March 31 due to the massive correction in stock markets, a report said on Monday. The chairman and managin...

Sport-On this day: Died April 7, 1968: Jim Clark, British racing driver

Jackie Stewart starts a chapter of his autobiography with a simple sentence Jim Clark was the finest racing driver of my era.Few would disagree with the triple world champion, Britains most successful racing driver until Lewis Hamilton rewr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020