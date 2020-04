Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd :

* VOLVO CARS SAYS EXTENDS CLOSURE OF SWEDISH TORSLANDA PLANT TO APRIL 20 - SPOKESMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

