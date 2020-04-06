Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says virus infections show 'gradual' decline

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:07 IST
Iran says virus infections show 'gradual' decline

The trajectory of coronavirus infections in Iran appears to have started a "gradual" downward trend, the government said Monday, but it warned the disease is far from being under control. The COVID-19 outbreak claimed 136 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing Iran's overall death toll to 3,739, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference.

Iran registered 2,274 new cases of infection over the same period, he said, putting the total number at 60,500 across the country. The figure shows a drop in officially reported new cases of the novel coronavirus for the sixth consecutive day after a peak of 3,111 reached on March 31.

Iran is by far the country most affected by the pandemic in the Middle East, according to official tolls released by each state. "Due to the intensification of the social distancing policy, we have seen a gradual and slow decline in the number of new cases in recent days," Jahanpour said.

President Hassan Rouhani reiterated a call for people to stay at home as he warned Iran could be "put back in a difficult situation" unless people follow guidelines. "I hope that the strongest possible adherence to these instructions... will allow us to enter a phase of disease control and containment," Jahanpour said.

In an attempt to limit the spread of the disease, the authorities have not confined the population but have resorted to other restrictions such as closing most businesses deemed non-essential. Rouhani announced on Sunday that the authorities had given the go-ahead for the resumption of certain economic activities "step by step" from April 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

37 new COVID-19 cases in AP; Tally rises to 303

Thirtyseven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, taking the total to 303 in the state, officials said. Of the fresh cases, Kurnool district recorded 18 with its tally rising to 74, the highest in the state, they sai...

Countries must tackle 'horrifying' domestic abuse surge amid lockdowns - UN chief

By Emma Batha LONDON, April 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has called on governments to take urgent measures to tackle a horrifying global surge in domestic violence fuelled by worldwide lockdowns to curb the spr...

Soccer-England boss Southgate takes 30% wage cut as FA revenue hit

England manager Gareth Southgate has agreed a 30 wage reduction according to British media reports after the FAs CEO Mark Bullingham said on Monday that its highest earners would take significant pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis. The ...

Oil falls after Saudi Arabia, Russia delay meeting

Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a meeting to discuss output cuts that could help to reduce global oversupply as the coronavirus pandemic pummels demand.Brent crude fell more than 3 when Asian markets opened b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020