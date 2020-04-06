Left Menu
PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:32 IST
Pope Francis earmarks initial $750,000 aid fund

Pope Francis has earmarked an initial USD 750,000 for a new fund for hospitals, schools, nursing homes and other structures run by the Catholic Church in poor countries to use to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Francis on Monday urged church entities around the world to contribute to the fund being run by the Pontifical Mission Societies, which is the pope's official outreach arm to 1,110 mostly poor dioceses in Asia, Africa, Oceania and the Amazon region.

The fund is the latest example of papal charity amid the pandemic. The Vatican in late March purchased 30 ventilators to be distributed to hard-hit Italian hospitals. And Francis' chief alms-giver hand-delivered milk, yogurt and other products from the papal gardens outside Rome to two communities of nuns in Rome who were put in quarantine after several of them tested positive.

Francis also sent special rosaries to medical personnel at Rome's Gemelli hospital who have been caring for COVID-19 patients..

