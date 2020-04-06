Left Menu
Pak Cabinet reshuffle: Imran Khan dismisses Bakhtiar as Food Minister

In yet another Cabinet reshuffle amid coronavirus crisis, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday dismissed Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar as Federal Minister for National Food Security and replaced him with PTI leader Syed Fakhar Imam.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:36 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

In yet another Cabinet reshuffle amid coronavirus crisis, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday dismissed Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar as Federal Minister for National Food Security and replaced him with PTI leader Syed Fakhar Imam. Bakhtiar has instead been given the charge for the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Bakhtiar has replaced Hammad Azhar, who has been made the Federal Minister for Industries.

The reshuffle comes two days after a Federal Investigation Agency team released reports on the sugar crisis and beneficiaries of subsidies obtained by the industry's bigwigs. The report on crisis implicated Bakhtiar, the then Minister for National Food Security. This also comes amid the coronavirus crisis which the Pakistan government is struggling with. Pakistan has reported 3,469 cases of coronavirus including 192 in Balochistan. The country has reported 50 deaths since the outbreak of the deadly virus.

The Prime Minister also accepted MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui's resignation, which he had handed in January this year, as Federal Minister for Information Technology. MQM-P's Aminul Haq has been made Federal Minister for Telecom. (ANI)

