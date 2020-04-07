Chaos add 'Voltage' as full-time player

Two weeks after bringing in Logan "Voltage" Long as a substitute, Chaos Esports Club officially added the 20-year-old United States player as a permanent member of its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team. Owen "smooya" Butterfield, a 20-year-old from Great Britain, had been unable to join the team last month due to visa issue amid the coronavirus pandemic, leading to Voltage's arrival as a fill-in.

Voltage formerly was under contract with Triumph. On Sunday, Chaos tweeted, "We are happy to announce that we have come to an agreement with @TriumphGamingGG and @onevoltage will be officially joining our CS:GO roster full time. Welcome Voltage!"

Coach Matt "mCe" Elmore's Chaos CS:GO team now consists of Voltage, Cam "cam" Kern, Hunter "SicK" Mims, Joshua "steel" Nissan and Anthony "vanity" Malaspina. The club officially released smooya on March 30, posting on its website, "Smooya is an exceptional talent, and we appreciate all of the energy he brought to the team both in, and out of the game. We hope that he finds success on whatever team he ends up on next."

Voltage had been with Triumph since November after stints with The Quest, Superstation Gaming and Team Dignitas, among other organizations. Smooya previously competed for BIG, Epsilon eSports and Team Endpoint, among other clubs.

Chaos are currently competing in the $1 million Flashpoint 1 event. After tying for sixth through the two group stages, Chaos are set to open the playoffs with an upper-bracket quarterfinal match against HAVU Gaming on Friday. --Field Level Media

