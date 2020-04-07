Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finland tightens border with Sweden to stem coronavirus

PTI | Helsinki | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:02 IST
Finland tightens border with Sweden to stem coronavirus
Representative Image

Finland announced tougher controls on Tuesday to further reduce arrivals from its neighbors including Sweden, where measures to tackle the coronavirus have been less severe and infection rates higher. The two countries' land border in Lapland is usually crossed by thousands of workers and families every day, although traffic across the Swedish and Norwegian borders has fallen by 95 percent since the government banned all but essential traffic on March 14, Finland's Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo told a press conference.

"In addition to extending the measures (for a month until May 13), quarantine requirements for arrivals will be tightened," Ohisalo said. Under the new measures, workers must now carry a permission slip from their employer stating that the border crossing is essential and must remain under quarantine for 14 days on arrival in Finland.

The measures come after a senior Finnish infection specialist called for an end to work-related travel over the Lapland border, where 2,000 border crossings a day were still being made. "It is a significant risk when so many people are coming through the border every day," Dr. Markku Broas of Lapland Central Hospital told Finnish public broadcaster Yle on 29 March.

As of Monday, Sweden had recorded 477 deaths from coronavirus, compared with just 27 in Finland. But while Finland has imposed emergency laws closing schools, blockading its capital region and forcing restaurants to close, Sweden has taken a notably softer approach with far fewer restrictions than elsewhere in Europe.

On Tuesday, Finland also announced that passenger ferries linking Finland with Germany, Estonia, and Sweden would also stop selling tickets from Friday, as all existing restrictions on movement were extended for a further month until May 13. Ohisalo told the press conference that the measures so far had succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus in Finland and that the government would begin "an exit conversation" in the coming days about when to roll back the restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

NCC cadets in Pondy help cops ensure people maintain social distancing at ATM centres

NCC cadets in Puducherry joined hands with the police on Tuesday to ensure that people maintain social distancing at ATM centres and market places here. Sources said around 90 volunteers of senior division of National Cadet Corps and former...

Japan declares coronavirus emergency, approves near $1 trln stimulus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to fight new coronavirus infections in major population centres and unveiled a stimulus package he described as among the worlds biggest to soften the economic blow...

COVID-19 patient flees community centre in Baghpat, found in brick kiln

A 65-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Nepal fled from the community health centre here after breaking a window pane and was later found with the help of locals at a brick kiln, officials said on Tuesday. The patient, who had attended the...

World Bank approves $29 million to help Nepal respond to COVID-19 pandemic

The World Bank has approved a fast-track 29 million COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project to help Nepal prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen its public health preparedness. The a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020