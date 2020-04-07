Saudi expects up to 200,000 virus cases within weeks: minister

Saudi expects up to 200,000 virus cases within weeks: ministerPTI | Riyadh | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:48 IST
Saudi Arabia's health minister on Tuesday warned of a huge spike in coronavirus cases of up to 200,000 within the coming weeks, state media reported
"Within the next few weeks, studies predict the number of infections will range from a minimum of 10,000 to a maximum of 200,000," the official Saudi Press Agency reported, citing minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah.
