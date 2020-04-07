Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House spokeswoman Grisham switches to first lady staff

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:03 IST
White House spokeswoman Grisham switches to first lady staff
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving to become chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, the White House said on Tuesday.

Grisham, who used to be communications director for the first lady, succeeded Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Virus containment zones: Curfew imposed in some areas of Pune

Curfew was imposed on Tuesday in areas in central Pune which were earlier sealed off after several residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said. These areas where section 144 of CrPC has been imposed come under Khadak...

South African union takes government to court over COVID-19 gear shortage

South Africas main health workers union planned to challenge the government in court on Tuesday over shortages of protective gear for frontline staff as the country braced for a surge in new coronavirus cases. Under a strict 21-day lockdown...

CRPF jawan killed in grenade attack in south Kashmir

One CRPF jawan was killed and another injured on Tuesday when a militant hurled a grenade at security forces in south Kashmirs Anantnag district, officials saidHead Constable Shiv Lal Neetam was killed in the incident in Bijbehara on Tuesda...

GoM recommends extension till May 15 closure of educational institutions, restricting public religious activities

A Group of Ministers on COVID19 on Tuesday recommended extension of closure of all educational institutions and restricting all religious activities having public participation till May 15 irrespective of whether the government extends the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020