White House spokeswoman Grisham switches to first lady staff

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving to become chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, the White House said on Tuesday.

Grisham, who used to be communications director for the first lady, succeeded Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary in June.

