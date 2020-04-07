Trump dubs WHO as China centric, accuses it of giving faulty advice

Left Menu
Dubbing the World Health Organisation (WHO) as being "very China-centric," US President Donald Trump has accused the global agency of giving "faulty" advice during the early-stage of coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:12 IST
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Dubbing the World Health Organisation (WHO) as being "very China-centric," US President Donald Trump has accused the global agency of giving "faulty" advice during the early-stage of coronavirus outbreak. "The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China-centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?," Trump tweeted.

Trump's remarks come as the WHO is being criticised globally for its alleged collusion with China, which led to the coronavirus turning into a pandemic, claiming over 75,000 lives globally. On January 31, the United Nations health organisation advised countries to keep borders open despite the outbreak.

The toll due to COVID-19 in the US is now more than 11,000. Johns Hopkins University is reporting 368,449 cases in the United States. The WHO is being accused around the world for hiding facts and working as a China's companion in letting the virus spread globally.

Coronavirus, which has brought the entire world to a halt, was first originated in China in December last year, killing 3,300 people. Now the virus has infected around 1.3 million people around the world and killed 75,000 people. The count is mounting.

New York-based writer Wilfred Chan wrote for The Nation where he accused the WHO of ignoring the early warnings. Despite early warnings from Taiwanese officials, the organisation kept the island cut off from its global information networks at China's behest and now the whole world is paying the price of it.

Recently, Japan became the first country to highlight the unscrupulous collusion between the Chinese Communist Party and the WHO. Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso has said that the World Health Organisation should change its name. It shouldn't be called the WHO but should be renamed as the Chinese Health Organisation (CHO). (ANI)

