France coronavirus deaths now exceed 10,000: official

France on Tuesday crossed the threshold of 10,000 deaths due to the coronavirus, with 7,091 recorded in hospital and 3,237 in old age homes, a government official said on Tuesday

A total of 7,131 people were being treated in intensive care, top health official Jerome Salomon told journalists, warning that "the epidemic is continuing its progression."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.