Germany to accept 50 minors from Greek migrant camps

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 08-04-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 02:52 IST
The German government said Tuesday that it will accept 50 minors from migrant camps on the Greek islands of Lesbos and Chios. The transfers could begin next week, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of asylum-seekers live in dire conditions in Greek camps. The conditions have worsened recently due to outbreaks of coronavirus. The worst congestion occurs in camps on five Aegean islands near Turkey where there are more than 36,000 people for fewer than 6,100 places.

Luxembourg has already agreed to take in 12 minors. France, Portugal, Finland, Lithuania, Croatia, and Ireland are also part of an EU program to take in some of the 1,600 vulnerable minors in Greek camps.

The children and adolescents accepted by Germany "will at first be placed in quarantine for two weeks," before being housed in various regions, the ministry said. The decision is expected to be rubberstamped at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The European initiative was launched last month by the EU commission in order to ease the pressure on European Union member Greece. The children concerned in the program either have medical needs or are unaccompanied and under 14 years of age, most of the girls.

