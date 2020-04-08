Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief suspends rotation, deployments of peacekeepers till June 30 amid COVID19 crisis

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 08-04-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 10:22 IST
UN chief suspends rotation, deployments of peacekeepers till June 30 amid COVID19 crisis

UN chief has suspended the rotation and deployments of the peacekeepers until June 30 to mitigate the risk of transmission of the novel coronavirus, his spokesman has said. "Our priorities are to ensure the COVID-19-free status of incoming uniformed personnel, and mitigate the risk that UN peacekeepers could be a contagion vector and simultaneously maintain our operational capabilities," Secretary General Antonio Guterres Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press briefing on Tuesday.

He said to prevent and contain the risk of transmission of the deadly virus, rotation and deployments of uniformed personnel — individual officers and formed, police and military units — has been suspended until June 30 and the decision has been transmitted to all Troop and Police Contributing Countries, as well as to all relevant peace operations. Dujarric said a "few, limited exceptions" may be considered to continue to deliver on the mandate, but only in “extenuating circumstances” on the basis of strict conditions to prevent the spread of the virus. He added that the UN is working closely with the troops and police contributing countries.

Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix briefed the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations of the United Nations known as the 'C34' and and was given support for this initiative. "We very much hope that Member States will work with us. I think no one wants to see UN peacekeeping operations being a vector for the spread of COVID-19," Dujarric said. For nations that are bringing their troops home also want to ensure that the personnel are safe and so it is important to take quarantine measures, he said.

India is among the largest troop contributing nations to the UN peacekeeping operations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 149; cases climb to 5,194

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 149 and the number of cases to 5,194 in the country on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 4,643, as many as 401 people were cur...

I'd love to win a Test series in India: Smith

Star Australian batsman Steve Smith believes India is one of the toughest places to play Test cricket and winning a five-day format series in the country is a major career goal for him. I would love to win a Test series in India, Smith told...

15 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in AP, tally goes up to 329

Fifteen new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh since last night, taking the total number of infected to 329, health department officials said on Wednesday. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state now touched 3...

Surat Police launches COVID-19 awareness campaign, ask people to 'stay at home' amid lockdown

While the government is appealing to people to maintain social distance and stay at home to combat COVID-19 spread, the Surat Rural Police has launched a unique awareness campaign to encourage people to follow the nationwide lockdown orders...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020