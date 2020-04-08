Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran FM Javad Zarif urges US to lift sanctions on oil exports

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has urged the United States to lift the sanctions on its oil exports as the country is facing difficulties in supporting its citizens in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:50 IST
Iran FM Javad Zarif urges US to lift sanctions on oil exports
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has urged the United States to lift the sanctions on its oil exports as the country is facing difficulties in supporting its citizens in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak. "What we want is for him (President Donald Trump) to STOP preventing Iran from selling oil and other products, buying its needs and making and receiving payments," Zarif said on Twitter.

"We don't need charity from Donald Trump," he added. He said that ventilators manufactured by a Russian company, under US sanctions, were delivered last week from Moscow to New York to help deal with the pandemic, Anadolu Agency reported.

Tensions have escalated between the US and Iran since May 2018, after Trump withdrew from nuclear pact which world power struck with Tehran to curb its nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in relief from economic sanctions. Trump, since then, has embarked on a campaign to scuttle the Iranian economy, including re-imposition of sanctions on Iranian crude oil that were lifted as part of the agreement.

Iran is the most badly hit-coronavirus country in the Middle East, with at least 3,872 deaths and 62,589 positive cases. Iran has also been vocal about lifting US sanctions at a time when countries are combating the spread of the virus.

The US's failure to ease sanctions against virus-hit countries has even sparked a debate in the international arena. On March 24, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for the easing of sanctions against several countries including Iran, to allow health care systems to fight the disease and limit the global spread of COVID-19.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to data compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University. The data shows more than 1.4 million cases have been reported worldwide with the death toll more than 81,100 and nearly 300,000 recoveries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 253 p.m.AIIMS issues guidelines on reuse of PPE, citing depletion of stocks. 251 p.m.PM interacts with floor leaders of political part...

For compelling show against India, Tim Southee claims NZPA Players' Cap

New Zealand pace spearhead Tim Southee on Wednesday claimed the top honours in the annual Players Association awards for his compelling performance in the home series against India, while Sophie Devine bagged the womens top award here. Tim ...

People should use masks while stepping out of homes: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged people to use masks while going out of their homes to buy essential items, in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. In his address to the state, Thackeray also asked forme...

Iran presses for IMF loan; some business to stay shut despite easing

President Hassan Rouhani pressed harder on Wednesday for a 5 billion emergency IMF loan Iran has sought to fight the Middle Easts worst coronavirus outbreak, saying the Fund would be guilty of discrimination if it withholds the money. Rouha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020