Syria responsible for 2017 chemical warfare attacks: OPCW

The world's chemical weapons watchdog on Wednesday for the first time explicitly blamed Syria for toxic attacks in the country, saying President Bashar al-Assad's regime used sarin and chlorine three times in 2017

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said it "has concluded that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the perpetrators of the use of sarin as a chemical weapon in Latamenah in 2017... and the use of chlorine... were individuals belonging to the Syrian Arab Air Force".

