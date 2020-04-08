Foreign Secretary Shringla, US Deputy Secretary of State exchange views on spread of COVID-19

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had telephone conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun on Wednesday and the two sides exchanged views on the current situation with respect to spread of SARS-CoV-2 and associated challenges, sources said.

They said the two sides discussed ways to further enhance cooperation to counter and control the pandemic including through the development of novel therapies and prophylactics against COVID-19 and ensuring the availability of essential medicines, diagnostic and medical equipment and sharing of best practices and information.

The Foreign Secretary's interaction with the US Deputy Secretary of State follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephone call with US President Donald Trump on April 4 and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on April 6. (ANI)

