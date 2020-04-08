Left Menu
Coronation Day celebration of Maharaja Gulab Singh in UK rattles Pakistan

The Dogras from Mirpur city recently celebrated the 200th Coronation Day of Maharaja Gulab Singh, the founder of Jammu and Kashmir, and accused Pakistan of promoting religious extremism, militancy and `jihad' (holy war) in Jammu and Kashmir.

08-04-2020
Coronation Day celebration of Maharaja Gulab Singh in UK rattles Pakistan
The National Equality Party JKGBL celebrated the 174th State Foundation Day of Jammu and Kashmir on 16 March 2020 all over the world.. Image Credit: ANI

The Dogras from Mirpur city recently celebrated the 200th Coronation Day of Maharaja Gulab Singh, the founder of Jammu and Kashmir, and accused Pakistan of promoting religious extremism, militancy and `jihad' (holy war) in Jammu and Kashmir. The move has irked Pakistan as the Dogras accused Islamabad for unleashing a reign of terror in the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, the Chairman of National Equality Party JKGBL Prof. Sajjad Raja said, "Rich tributes were paid to the founder of the State, Maharaja Gulab Singh and it was declared that the State was founded by a Hindu King and it shall be saved by taking Hindus of the State on-board now". He added, "JKGBL leaders addressed the event and said that they will face Pakistani establishment all over the world and would turn no stone unturned to expose Pakistan for promoting religious extremism, militancy and jihad in the State".

The National Equality Party JKGBL celebrated the 200th State Foundation Day of Jammu and Kashmir last month all across the world. Events were held in cities across Pakistan occupied Kashmir including Neelum Valley, Bagh, Rawlakot, and Kotli. The event was also held in Canada, Middle-east and Leeds city of UK.

The biggest of all these events was held in Leeds which was attended by political activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Sajjad Raja said Pakistan is using terrorism for its proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir. He added, "the State shall be saved through a peaceful, democratic and secular struggle and all those who oppose these narratives shall always face a very determined and resilient resistance from the National Equality Party JKGBL". (ANI)

