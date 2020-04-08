Britain reports a record 938 new coronavirus deaths

Britain on Wednesday reported a record 938 new COVID-19 deaths in its daily update, 152 more than its previous highest toll, as the total number of deaths passed 7,000

"As of 5 pm on 7 April, of those hospitalized in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 7,097 have sadly died," the health ministry tweeted, up from 6,159 on Tuesday.

