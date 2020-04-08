Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:34 IST
EU plan for virus aid package under fire

An EU effort to put together a 20-billion-euro aid package to help poor countries fight coronavirus came under fire on Wednesday, and the bloc's diplomatic chief admitted it contained "no fresh money". Brussels plans to redirect money from existing funds to help countries with weak healthcare systems tackle the pandemic and aid their long-term economic recovery.

EU officials fear that beating the pandemic in Europe alone will not be enough because, if it continues to rage elsewhere in the world, the virus will simply return in time. German Development Minister Gerd Mueller said after talks with his 26 EU counterparts that the proposals did not go far enough.

"I do not consider the proposals to be sufficiently far-reaching but an important first step," Mueller said. "It can't just be a matter of reprogramming funds -- we need a rescue umbrella for Africa as well and fresh money for that." Africa has been identified as a particular concern because of its links to Europe and the poor state of healthcare in many of its countries.

The Norwegian Refugee Council's Europe director Edouard Rodier pointed to the Central African Republic as one example -- a population of five million people with only three ventilators available in the entire country. The European Commission and European Investment Bank have pledged 15.6 billion euros (USD 16.9 billion), while commitments from EU member states and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development takes the total above 20 billion euros.

But EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell acknowledged after the development ministers' talks that "there is no fresh money". Instead the money comes from redirecting existing funds to target coronavirus, including 5.2 billion euros in accelerated loans from the EIB, Borrell said.

Rodier warned that shifting money from one pot to another would not solve the problem. "Clearly the solution cannot be to shift the resource required to meet existing critical needs to cover new developing needs -- we need to do both," Rodier said during an online conference on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron to address nation on Monday on coronavirus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation regarding the new coronavirus situation on Monday evening, the presidential palace said on Wednesday.According to the latest figures showing 10,869 fatalities, France has the fourth-h...

Zoom hires former Facebook security chief to beef up privacy, safety

Zoom Video Communications Inc has tapped former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser and set up an advisory board to improve the privacy and security of its rapidly growing video-conferencing app amid a global backlash. The app...

Starting to run out of time to build facilities to assist coronavirus efforts -Army Corps

The Army Corps of Engineers said on Wednesday that time was running out to build new facilities to help in efforts to combat the coronavirus around the United States.Were beginning to run out of time, Lieutenant General Todd Semonite told r...

Biden is the last person standing in the 2020 Democratic presidential race

Former Vice President Joe Biden emerged as the Democrat who will challenge Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election after Senator Bernie Sanders ended his bid for the partys nomination on Wednesday.Americans will vote in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020