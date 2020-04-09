Left Menu
COVID-19: Army distributes pre-cooked food packets to needy in Ladakh

At a time when India is battling with COVID-19 menace, the Army is not only guarding borders but also been engaged in facilitating the essential needs of citizens. The Army personnel on Thursday provided assistance in the form of pre-cooked food packets to the needy in the region.

ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 09-04-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 10:37 IST
Food will be distributed amongst the needy in Ladakh. . Image Credit: ANI

At a time when India is battling with COVID-19 menace, the Army is not only guarding borders but also been engaged in facilitating the essential needs of citizens. The Army personnel on Thursday provided assistance in the form of pre-cooked food packets to the needy in the region. The food will be distributed amongst the needy people in Ladakh amid the nationwide lockdown, which is scheduled to continue till April 14.

"Indian Army provides assistance in the form of distribution of pre-cooked food packets to representatives from affected areas; to be distributed amongst the needy in Ladakh," Northern Command of Indian Army tweeted. 14 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Ladakh so far.

With an increase of 540 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have recovered or discharged, while one case has migrated.

The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

