DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 9

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, APRIL 9

** MOSCOW - OPEC+ countries will discuss the creation of a new agreement to reduce oil production with the possible participation of other major oil producing states to stabilise the market situation. ** UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council will meet to hold discussions over measures to control the coronavirus pandemic. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also participate in the session.

** JOHANNESBURG - South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will brief reporters on the government's plans to limit the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak and two recent credit rating downgrades by Moody's and Fitch - 1300 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - EU finance ministers push to break deadlock on coronavirus rescue - 1500 GMT. ** JUBA - South Sudan President Salva Kiir to hold a news conference on the COVID-19 outbreak - 1000 GMT. DA NANG, Vietnam - ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (final day). DA NANG, Vietnam - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) (final day). DA NANG, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 36th ASEAN Summit in Da Nang (final day).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 10

** RIYADH - G20 Energy Ministers hold a virtual emergency meeting to discuss a global oil supply cut pact to shore up crude prices that have been hammered by the coronavirus crisis - 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 11

FRANCE – Ninth Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab. ABIDJAN – Ninth anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 12 GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 13 WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund hosts its annual spring meeting with the World Bank.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 14

** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, speaks in an online briefing on COVID-19: A threat to liberal democracy in the EU - 0930 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 BRUSSELS - EU finance ministers discuss further support for economies ravaged by coronavirus. BRUSSELS - EU health ministers discuss the outbreak of the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors convene video conference BELFAST/NEW YORK – 107th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic.

South Korea - South Korean National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 16 ZAGREB – Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers (trade) meeting – 0800 GMT.

VATICAN CITY – 93rd birthday of Pope Benedict. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 20

UNITED STATES - 10th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to April 21).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 21 LONDON - Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 94th birthday.

PARIS – 59th anniversary of the first manned mission to space. BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of environment ministers (to April 22). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 GLOBAL - Earth Day. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 23 GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 24 GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2020 (to April 30). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to April 25). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 25 GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 27 BRUSSELS - EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to April 28).

BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy (to April 28). BRUSSELS – EU informal meeting of transport ministers (Energy) (to April 28). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 28

PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 22nd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

LONDON – Ninth wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 5 ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 7 ** ZAGREB - A summit between the EU and Western Balkan countries is held in the Croatian capital Zagreb.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 9

** MOSCOW - The Czech President Milos Zeman visits Moscow to attend the events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 10 POLAND - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 11

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 12

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 14

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's finance minister delivers budget that aims to tackle the long-term challenges facing the country while also preparing the economy for the future. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 17 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Referendum election DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting BRUSSELS – EU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 20 BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.