All 21 COVID-19 active cases in Himachal Pradesh related to Tablighi Jamaat, says CM Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that all active cases of COVID-19 in the state are linked to Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi in March.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:34 IST
Chief Minister Jairam Thakur speaking to ANI in Shimla on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that all active cases of COVID-19 in the state are linked to Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi in March. "All 21 active cases of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh are related to Tablighi Jamaat, Chief Minister said.

"At present, 21 COVID-19 positive cases are in isolation wards. It's unfortunate that all these cases are linked with Jamaat, some of them are those who had attended the Markaz event in Delhi and others are those who had come in contact with the attendees," Thakur told ANI. He said that the state government has not lifted the curfew in Himachal Pradesh and a decision regarding the lockdown will be taken after a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11.

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged. (ANI)

