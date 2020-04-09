AP govt allows OLA cabs for emergency medical transport; to launch pilot project in Visakhapatnam

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has given permission to OLA cabs for the operation of Emergency Medical Transport services in the state. The services will be for urgent medical care (non-COVID-19 related) like dialysis, cancer, heart ailment, etc. It has been decided to launch the pilot project at Visakhapatnam.

The facility will be for medical emergencies only. Doctors and paramedical staff can also use for attending the duties, the government order read. The number of passengers allowed is only two, with physical distance standards. Customers should use sanitisers and masks. The cab must be fumigated and sanitised at regular intervals. Passenger safety is the responsibility of OLA cabs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.