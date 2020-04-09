Left Menu
Uttarakhand: 69 cases, 257 arrests in single day for lockdown violation

Sixty-nine cases were registered in the state on Thursday for the violation of the 21-day countrywide lockdown, and 257 people were arrested for the same, informed Ashok Kumar DGP (Law and Order), Uttarakhand.

09-04-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sixty-nine cases were registered in the state on Thursday for the violation of the 21-day countrywide lockdown, and 257 people were arrested for the same, informed Ashok Kumar DGP (Law and Order), Uttarakhand. Earlier, over 4000 individuals were arrested across the state for defying lockdown norms, and around 40 people were arrested for spreading fake news regarding COVID-19 in the state.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown which has been imposed to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus that has wreaked havoc across the globe. Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged (ANI)

