Documents snatched from ASHA workers in Karnataka

Three Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers on Friday alleged that few people snatched their documents when they were conducting a health survey of citizens in Gavaligalli area.

ANI | Hubballi (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:33 IST
ASHA workers in Gavaligalli area conducting survey on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Three Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers on Friday alleged that few people snatched their documents when they were conducting a health survey of citizens in Gavaligalli area. "The ASHA workers had come here for conducting the survey and few anti-social people had snatched their papers. The police is cooperating, the issue will be resolved," Deputy Chief Medical Officer S Dandappanavar told ANI.

Speaking about the attacks on ASHA worker District Deputy Commissioner Sharath B on Wednesday had said: "Some of the health workers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, who have been given a task to going from door to door to verify health status were troubled unnecessarily, saying that they have come to collect data for NRC and NPR." "They are doing a survey on behalf of the district administration as they have to gather travelling information so that a person can be quarantined to contain COVID-19 spread. There has been an attack, a case has been registered in this regard," he said.

With 10 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka's tally of coronavirus cases has climbed to 207, the Karnataka government has said. The 207 COVID-19 cases include 30 discharged and 6 deaths. Out of 10 new cases, 9 are close contacts of people who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus," said Karnataka government on Friday.

India on Friday witnessed a jump of 896 positive COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally to 6,761, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

