Russia's Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-04-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 00:31 IST
Russia's Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed a planned OPEC+ reduction of oil output, the Kremlin said.

They agreed in a phone call to continue contacts regarding this issue, the Kremlin added without disclosing details.

