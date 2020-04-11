We have full faith in PM Modi's leadership in fight against coronavirus: Jaganmohan Reddy

Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday pledged "full cooperation" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fighting the coronavirus menace.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:29 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday pledged "full cooperation" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fighting the coronavirus menace. "I have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against COVID-19," said Reddy during a video conference the Prime Minister held with the chief ministers of all states.

Informing PM Modi of the situation in Andhra Pradesh, Jaganmohan Reddy said, "The situation in the state is under control. Out of 676 mandals in the state, only 37 are in red zone, 44 are in orange zone and 595 are in green zone." The zoning concept involves identifying and labelling areas as Green, Yellow, Orange and Red based on the intensity of the coronavirus transmission.

"However, the lockdown can be continued in malls, cinema halls, places of worship, public transport and schools as the coronavirus still has its full presence in the country," he added. Expressing concern over the economic condition in the state due to the lockdown, the Chief Minister said that the business can open at least to the extent of fulfilling the needs of the public.

"However, whatever the decision of the Government of India, Andhra Pradesh will fully support it," he said. (ANI)

