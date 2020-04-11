Combating COVID-19 : BSF personnel distribute food to people in West Bengal's Fulbari

The 51 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) distributed food among the needy in Fulbari at India-Bangladesh border amid lockdown on Saturday. As the country continues its fight against the COVID-19, the paramilitary forces have come to extend help to people.

Meanwhile, the country is under 'lockdown' to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 126 COVID-19 positive cases in West Bengal including 16 cured/discharged and five deaths. (ANI)

