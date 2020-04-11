Left Menu
Door to door sampling to be done in Delhi to identify coronavirus patients, says official

A senior Delhi Government official on Saturday said that door to door sampling will be done in the national capital by medical teams as a precautionary measure to identify coronavirus patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:54 IST
Nidhi Srivastava, Central Delhi DM. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A senior Delhi Government official on Saturday said that door to door sampling will be done in the national capital by medical teams as a precautionary measure to identify coronavirus patients. "Door to door sampling will be done by the medical teams and ASHA workers for COVID-19 testing," said Nidhi Srivastava, District Magistrate, Central Delhi.

She added that it has been ensured that the phone numbers of essential commodities providers are given to people in order to aid them during lockdown. "We have ensured that market associations, Station House Officers (SHOs) and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) provide the phone numbers of essential commodity providers to people," said Srivastava.

Various measures are being taken by the governments across the country in order to help those struggling to find essential commodities amid the lockdown due to coronavirus. The 21-day nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 in order to check the community transmission of the highly contagious coronavirus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 903. Till now, 25 people have either been cured or discharged, while 14 deaths have been reported. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,529, including 6,634 active cases of the virus. So far, 652 patients have either been cured or discharged while 242 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

