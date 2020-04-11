Left Menu
Development News Edition

24 New COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh, total mounts to 405

With 24 new COVID-19 positive cases being reported in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the total number of cases in the state climbed to 405, state authorities said.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 22:03 IST
24 New COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh, total mounts to 405
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 24 new COVID-19 positive cases being reported in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the total number of cases in the state climbed to 405, state authorities said. According to the media bulletin by COVID-19 nodal officer, Andhra Pradesh reported 24 fresh cases of the coronavirus since 9 PM last night till 5 PM today--17 from Guntur, 5 from Kurnool, 1 each from Prakasam and Kadapa districts.

The total number of positive cases in the state has now climbed to 405, including the 388 people who are undergoing treatment, 11 people who have been discharged and 6 deaths. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases stand at 7,529 including 6634 active cases, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. So far 652 people have been cures/discharged while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Triathlon-Frodeno completes home Ironman triathlon for charity

Olympic gold medallist Jan Frodeno completed a full Ironman triathlon in his home on Saturday to raise more than 200,000 euros 217,280 for charity. The German, currently in coronavirus lockdown in Girona, Spain, swam 3.86km in his counter-c...

Unravelling role of fungi in early childhood dental health

By examining the oral mycobiome, including all the fungi that might live there may lead to a possible treatment using fungi that may someday lead to better cavity prevention measures and treatments in children, says a new study. Biological ...

Traffic police starts distributing hygiene kits among commercial vehicle drivers

The Delhi Traffic Police started distributing hygiene kits among the commercial vehicle drivers transporting essential commodities to the national capital on Saturday, officials saidIn association with the Society of Indian Automobile Manuf...

FIR against 12 people in MP's Dhar for breach of Section 144

Police have registered an FIR against 12 people here for the violation of Section 144 as they were taking part in the last rites ceremony of a deceased, thereby breaking the coronavirus lockdown norms, which prohibits any form of public gat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020