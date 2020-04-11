Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravi Shankar Prasad arranges ration for Bihar labourers stranded in Nagaland

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has come to the rescue of some labourers from Bihar's Purnea, who were stranded here due to lockdown.

ANI | Dimapur (Nagaland) | Updated: 11-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 22:31 IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad arranges ration for Bihar labourers stranded in Nagaland
The labourers who are stranded at Dimapur.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has come to the rescue of some labourers from Bihar's Purnea, who were stranded here due to lockdown. These labourers made a video and sent it to the minister, who intervened and arranged ration for them with the help of Dimapur Collector.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla had written to all States and Union Territories (UTs) to take immediate steps to provide adequate support, including food and shelter, to migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers and other unorganised sector workers during the lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Triathlon-Frodeno completes home Ironman triathlon for charity

Olympic gold medallist Jan Frodeno completed a full Ironman triathlon in his home on Saturday to raise more than 200,000 euros 217,280 for charity. The German, currently in coronavirus lockdown in Girona, Spain, swam 3.86km in his counter-c...

Unravelling role of fungi in early childhood dental health

By examining the oral mycobiome, including all the fungi that might live there may lead to a possible treatment using fungi that may someday lead to better cavity prevention measures and treatments in children, says a new study. Biological ...

Traffic police starts distributing hygiene kits among commercial vehicle drivers

The Delhi Traffic Police started distributing hygiene kits among the commercial vehicle drivers transporting essential commodities to the national capital on Saturday, officials saidIn association with the Society of Indian Automobile Manuf...

FIR against 12 people in MP's Dhar for breach of Section 144

Police have registered an FIR against 12 people here for the violation of Section 144 as they were taking part in the last rites ceremony of a deceased, thereby breaking the coronavirus lockdown norms, which prohibits any form of public gat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020