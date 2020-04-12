8 alleged gamblers held by Delhi Police from Sec-16 Rohini

Delhi Police have arrested eight alleged gamblers from Sector 16 Rohini area of the national capital on Saturday. The police also claimed to have recovered Rs. 95,600 cash and playing cards from their possession. The alleged gamblers were identified as Vinod Kumar (36), Amit (41), Sunil (52), Kamal Kishore (59), Pradeep (32), Suresh Kumar (48), Rajesh Malik (52) and Satbir (27).

All the accused have been booked under Delhi Gambling act, 188/269/270 sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.