Security personnel stationed outside Athgaon Kabarsthan, Spanish Garden complex in Guwahati to contain spread of COVID-19

Security personnel have been stationed outside the Athagaon Kabarsthan Masjid and Spanish Garden complex in Guwahati after these areas were declared as containment zones.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 12-04-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 13:59 IST
Security personnel have been stationed outside Athgaon Kabarsthan and Spanish Garden complex in Guwahati amid lockdown. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Security personnel have been stationed outside the Athagaon Kabarsthan Masjid and Spanish Garden complex in Guwahati after these areas were declared as containment zones. After COVID-19 cases were reported from Athagaon Kabarsthan Masjid and Spanish Garden complex, the areas were sealed in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the area.

The governments of various states across the country have taken several precautionary measures in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Assam is 29, including one death.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 8,356, including 7,367 active cases of the virus. So far, 715 patients have either been cured or discharged while 273 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

