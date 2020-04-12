West Bengal makes it mandatory to cover nose, mouth in public places to avoid COVID-19 transmission
The West Bengal government has made it mandatory to cover nose and mouth with a mask or any other available piece of cloth in public places to avoid transmission of coronavirus.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-04-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 23:13 IST
The West Bengal government has made it mandatory to cover nose and mouth with a mask or any other available piece of cloth in public places to avoid transmission of coronavirus. Several states, including Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Odisha have already made wearing masks in public places compulsory as a preventive measure to stop the spread of the deadly virus.
The number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal stands at 134, as per government data. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Odisha govt to provide Rs 3,000 to 65,000 vendors amid lockdown
Odisha gears up to tackle coronavirus pandemic: Officials
COVID-19: Punjab residents can seek curfew passes, report mass gatherings via COVA app
Odisha gears up to tackle coronavirus pandemic: Officials
Odisha govt to train MBBS students for treatment of COVID-19