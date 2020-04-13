Punjab Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

A 52-year-old Punjab Police officer, posted in Ludhiana, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. "52-year old Gazetted Officer of Punjab Police, posted in Ludhiana, tests positive. He had been unwell for the past week and has been put on a ventilator. SOP is being followed," said KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab Disaster Management (COVID19).

As per the latest data provided by Punjab's Health Department, the number of COVID-19 cases in the State stands at 171. India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 9,152 following an increase of 796 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.