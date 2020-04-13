Left Menu
The Ministry of External Affairs said it will continue to advise the diplomatic community to follow lockdown guidelines in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, government sources said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 14:38 IST
MEA urges embassies to strictly follow lockdown guidelines
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs said it will continue to advise the diplomatic community to follow lockdown guidelines in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, government sources said on Monday. "The MEA has been regularly issuing advisories for embassies and its personnel to strictly follow lockdown guidelines. We have issued a very limited number of curfew passes for essential work. We will continue to advise the diplomatic community to adhere to the lockdown guidelines as it is in their interest and well being of each and everyone," sources said.

On Saturday, a woman from Uruguay was questioned by the Delhi Police personnel on duty in Vasant Vihar for flouting COVID-19 lockdown norms. The woman, Ana Valentina Obispo, was cycling without wearing a pair of gloves or a mask in the evening. According to various media reports, Valentina was a staff worker at the Embassy of Uruguay here.

Following the incident, officials of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) reached the spot and informed the police that they are trying to convince the foreign nationals of Vasant Vihar to take all necessary precautions, but they are not paying heed to their advises. In the national capital, 1,154 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far, including 24 deaths. In view to contain the spread of the virus, the Delhi government has been appealing to people to follow all precautionary measures and made the wearing of masks compulsory while stepping out.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 9,152, including 7,987 active cases. So far, 856 patients have been cured and discharged while 308 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

