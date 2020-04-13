Left Menu
Jammu IGP reviews police arrangements amid coronavirus lockdown

Jammu zone Inspector General of Police, Mukesh Singh on Monday reviewed arrangements by the police in Poonch district amid the lockdown due to coronavirus.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-04-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 19:34 IST
Jammu zone Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu zone Inspector General of Police, Mukesh Singh on Monday reviewed arrangements by the police in Poonch district amid the lockdown due to coronavirus. "My visit to Poonch district was necessary as I wanted to check the lockdown and its implementation in the Poonch district," Singh told ANI.

He further said, "During my visit, I also reviewed the sanitisation tunnels, family welfare centres where masks are being made and performance of the helpline set up for the senior citizens." "However, it is a relief that there are no cases of COVID-19 here. It is very important that lockdown is followed," Singh added.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in Jammu and Kashmir, the total number of cases confirmed COVID-19 positive is 245. (ANI)

