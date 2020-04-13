Left Menu
No new case of COVID-19 reported in Uttarakhand in last 100 hours: CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said that in the last 100 hours no positive COVID-19 case has been reported in the State.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 13-04-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 21:58 IST
: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat while addressing the media persons in Dehradun on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said that in the last 100 hours no positive COVID-19 case has been reported in the State. Addressing the media this afternoon the CM said, "In the last 100 hours, no new case has been reported and seven patients have returned home after recovering fully."

"One or two persons will also return home after their second report turned out to be negative," he added. Chief Minister Rawat was seen with a handkerchief wrapped around his mouth while he was addressing the media persons.

The Chief Minister continued saying that in several cases, the symptoms of COVID-19 are not detected or they are seen very late. "We need to stay very vigil. Kindly cover you face wherever you go, it's not necessary to wear a mask, you can tie a handkerchief around your mouth. You should also wash it with warm water or iron after using it," said Rawat.

Earlier today, Rawat conducted a review meeting with government officials regarding the coronavirus situation in the state. So far, the State has reported 35 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

