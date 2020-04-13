110 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal: State Health Dept

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state of West Bengal stands at 110. And, 7 people have died due to the deadly virus. ''As of today, there are 110 active COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths due to the coronavirus in West Bengal,'' State Health and Family Welfare Department said on Monday.

On Sunday, the West Bengal government made it mandatory to cover nose and mouth with any available piece of cloth in a public place to avoid transmission of coronavirus. It has also decided to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till April 30.

Meanwhile, India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Monday. (ANI)

