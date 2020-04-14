Lok Sabha Speaker pays tribute to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Left Menu
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday paid tribute to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:36 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays floral tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Photo/ ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday paid tribute to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary. "On the occasion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's 129th birth anniversary, we all pay tribute to him. His contribution to the Indian Constitution is not only admired in India, but in the entire world. We all pledge to spread his thoughts and principles among everyone on the occasion of his birth anniversary," said the Lok Sabha speaker.

Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of Dalits, women and the underprivileged. Born into a poor Dalit family on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first law minister, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a founding father of the Republic of India.

He also campaigned against the social discrimination faced by Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956. Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990. (ANI)

