Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court restrains London-based lawyer from selling book allegedly defamatory against Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi

A Delhi court has restrained London-based lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla from selling his upcoming book which allegedly contains defamatory statements against senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and his family members.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:15 IST
Delhi court restrains London-based lawyer from selling book allegedly defamatory against Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has restrained London-based lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla from selling his upcoming book which allegedly contains defamatory statements against senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and his family members. District Judge Sanjeev Jain, while hearing a suit filed by Singhvi against Zaiwalla on Monday, passed the directions till further orders noting that a strong "prima facie" was made out in favour of Singhvi and that his reputation was at stake.

In the suit moved through advocate Vijay Aggarwal, Singhvi alleged that Zaiwalla defamed his family by linking his father LM Singhvi to Bofors case in the book. Singhvi sought directions to restrain the accused from making any further defamatory statement or sell the book till the pendency of the case. "His reputation would suffer irreparable harm if injunctions prayed for is not granted as much as he would suffer further loss to his reputation," the judge said while slating the matter for May 4 for further hearing.

The court also noted that "in the instant case, the reputation of the plaintiff is at stake. His reputation would suffer irreparable harm if injunctions, as prayed, for is not granted as much as he would suffer further loss to his reputation a strong prima facie case is made out in favour of the plaintiff." The defendant is accordingly restrained from making any further unvaried unsubstantiated, and ex-factor defamatory statements concerning the plaintiff and his family, or repeating and republishing the statements made in the article and reproduced in the plaint... during the pendency fit he present suit, the court observed.

"Similarly other dependents (publishers and distributors of the book) are restrained from marketing or supplying the book to individuals and book vendors/sellers for reading or further re-sale during the pendency of the present suit till the next date of hearing," the court said. A Delhi court had earlier summoned Zaiwalla, asking him to appear before it on May 29 over a defamation complaint in the same case. The order had come after perusing the testimonies of the witnesses and considering the original documentary evidence on record.

According to the complaint, the book titled 'Honour Bound ~ Adventures of an Indian Lawyer in the English Courts' had made certain "unverified" and "false" statements against Singhvi and his family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

UK Jewish Chronicle owner battles to save titles after collapse

The owner of Britains stricken Jewish Chronicle is battling to save a newspaper for the Jewish community by seeking to buy the assets of the title along with another failing newspaper, the Jewish News, from liquidators.Both newspapers said ...

Migrant workers stage another protest in Surat, squat on road

Hundreds of migrant workers gathered in Surat on Tuesday evening, demanding that they be sent to their native places despite lockdown, police said. The migrant workers gathered in Varachha area of the city and sat on a road demanding that t...

Saudi Arabia resumes talks with Yemen's Houthis as truce falters

Saudi Arabia has resumed indirect talks with Yemens Houthi movement to cement a faltering ceasefire, sources familiar with the discussions said, as the United Nations pushes for a de-escalation to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak. The Ira...

350 new COVID-19 patients in Maha, count 2,684; 18 deaths

As many as 350 people tested positive in Maharashtra for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally so far to 2,684, a state health official said. The state also reported death of 18 coronavirus patients.The death toll due to the pandemic in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020