Thane's Vartak Nagar police station declared containment zone, claims BJP leader Somaiya
The Vartak Nagar police station was declared a containment zone and the constables and inspectors have been quarantined, claimed BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday.ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:34 IST
The Vartak Nagar police station was declared a containment zone and the constables and inspectors have been quarantined, claimed BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday. He said that the police station was declared as a containment zone after state cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad's bodyguards were arrested and kept in the police station in connection with a assault case.
"Vartak Nagar police station has been declared as containment zone and all the constables and inspectors of the police station have been quarantined. 13 supporters of Jitendra Awhad, who is a cabinet minister in Thakeray government, tested positive," Somaiya said. "These 13 include three bodyguards of Awhad who had gone to the residence of Anant Karmuse (a civil engineer) and assaulted him. An FIR was registered in the matter and the three bodyguards were arrested and kept at this police station. This is why the police station has been declared as a containment zone," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kirit Somaiya
- BJP
- Jitendra Awhad
- Thane
- Vartak Nagar
ALSO READ
Sena seeks action against BJP leader over remarks on COVID-19
Spat between TMC-BJP over distribution of relief materials
BJP leader launches portal to help migrant workers, daily wagers
Why have party-specific COVID-19 fund? Congress asks BJP
Set up toll free numbers to help senior citizens during lockdown: J-K BJP to govt