Bar Council of Delhi to provide financial assistance to needy advocates

In an unprecedented move, the Bar Council of Delhi has unanimously resolved to provide financial assistance to needy advocates in backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In an unprecedented move, the Bar Council of Delhi has unanimously resolved to provide financial assistance to needy advocates in backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Applications were invited through email up to April 2, 2020, from advocates enrolled with the Bar Council in Delhi. BCD said that out of the total applications received, 4,639 were found in order after the scrutiny.

According to the BCD, as per the unanimous decision to pay Rs 5,000 to each advocate, a total amount of Rs 2,31,95,000 is being disbursed to the advocates by transferring to their respective bank accounts through NEFT. "I am happy to inform that we have given a cheque of Rs. 50 thousand to Bar Council of Delhi for welfare. It is our endeavour to stand with our sister and brother advocates in such difficult times," BCD chairman advocate KC Mittal said.

He requested all BCD members, senior advocates, and other senior colleagues at the Bar to generously contribute to the welfare of the advocates. "We make a special mention of Amarjit Singh Chandiok and N Hariharan, senior advocates, for their contribution of Rs 5 lacs each," Mittal said.

"All of us who are settled and have means, particularly well known Senior Advocates, may consider it their primary responsibility towards their fellow colleagues in the profession to generously donate to help them in such critical crisis," he added. Mittal also requested all the Bar Associations to join BCD in this endeavor.

"It is time to join together to defeat COVID-19 to save people. We appeal to all advocates to strictly follow norms. It is a catch 22 situation and we have to balance things for better working," he added. (ANI)

