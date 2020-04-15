Only one new case of COVID-19 reported today: Kerala CM

Left Menu
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that just one new case of COVID-19 was reported in the State today, while the test results of seven coronavirus patients under treatment turned out to be negative.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that just one new case of COVID-19 was reported in the State today, while the test results of seven coronavirus patients under treatment turned out to be negative. "The lone case from Kannur district got the infection through primary contact. Four patients from Kasargod district, two from Kozhikode district and one from Kollam district are those who have recovered from COVID-19 and tested negative," he said during his daily briefing on COVID-19.

"In our country, the recovery rate is the highest in Kerala. 218 patients have completely been cured of the disease. There is good progress in testing. We are doing an increased number of testing now. However, we cannot afford to give more exemptions and relaxations in the lockdown condition," said the Chief Minister. Till date, there have been a total of 387 confirmed cases of COVID in Kerala and 167 patients are currently under treatment in various hospitals across the State. Of this 264 were people, who had come to Kerala from outside the State and from abroad, eight were foreign nationals and 114 were cases of local transmission.

The number of people under surveillance in the State has come down to 97,464. Of these, 96,942 are isolated at their homes and 522 are in the isolation wards in hospitals. 86 persons were hospitalised today. So far, 16,472 samples from people with symptoms have been sent for testing and 16,002 samples have tested negative with no infection. The Chief Minister informed that few more private hospitals in the State have offered their infrastructure including ambulances and manpower to be used as in the fight against coronavirus, and for setting up quarantine facilities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

