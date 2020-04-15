Left Menu
HC worried over reports of Ranchi Covid 'epicentre' residents moving to other places

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:42 IST
The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday expressed concern over media reports saying people living in Covid-19 "epicentre" areas of Ranchi are moving to other localities despite the lockdown being in force. Taking suo motu cognizance of the reports published in two newspapers, the bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi said the lockdown is not being implemented in its true spirit and directed the authorities to take action to check the spread of coronavirus infection from an "epicentre" to other areas of the city.

In spite of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to keep strict vigil in Covid-19 affected areas, it seems from the reports that "the State as well as the District Administration are not handling the situation as it has to be handled in order to restrict the spread of infection in other parts of the city," the bench said in its order. The court directed the register general to communicate the order to the Jharkhand chief secretary, Ranchi deputy commissioner, Ranchi senior superintendent of police and the advocate general of the state.

The judge also directed the registrar general to place the matter before "the division bench which is in session relating to the corona scourge". So far, Jharkhand has reported 27 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

