Traders, govt should join hands for sake of farmers : Bhupendra Singh Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Bhupendra Singh Hooda on Tuesday stated that the government and grain traders should join hands and work together in the interest of the farmers. "Help should reach the poorest sections of the society as they face acute financial distress because of the lockdown and are dependent on the government for survival," said Hooda.

"The government had promised to give yellow and pink ration card holders double amount of rations through depot holders. This was a good decision taken by the government but the reality is different. Forget double ration, depot holders are getting less ration than what they were getting earlier. Therefore, thousands of poor families along with depot holders are demanding that the government should make adequate arrangements for ration at the earliest possible," he said. He added that there are complaints about the quality of ration from many places.

Hooda said that the benefit of free ration should also be given to the poor families who have green ration cards. "Thousands of green card holders depend on the government for survival because they have been pushed deeper into poverty because of the lockdown," he said. Hooda appealed to the government to settle their disputes with grain merchants as it is adding to the distress of the farmers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.