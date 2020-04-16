Left Menu
Help migrant workers return home safely after lockdown ends, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges PM Modi

Leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the migrant workers who are stranded in various States and Union Territories across the nation.

Updated: 16-04-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 06:47 IST
Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the migrant workers who are stranded in various States and Union Territories across the nation. Chowdhury said that he has been receiving distress calls from migrants of West Bengal, and specifically from his constituency, Baharampur, who are stuck in different areas.

"People are stranded without food, water, medicine and even air to breathe, informed that they are accommodated in large numbers inside rooms without ventilation where Mercury rose to 41 degrees Celsius. I would sincerely request you to think about some possible solutions to help our Indian citizens to return to their homes after this period safely," Chowdhury said in a letter to the Prime Minister on Wednesday. Lakhs of migrant workers, from States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, among others, have been stuck in different parts of the country due to the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The nationwide lockdown which was previously scheduled to end on April 14, has been further extended to May 3, in view of the rising number of cases of the infection. (ANI)

